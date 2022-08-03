Three Milton Keynes men arrested for discharging 'noxious substance' outside nightclub

The alleged offence happened in Northampton after an altercation took place in the early hours of the morning.
Police say a noxious substance, believed to be petrol, was discharged from a bottle towards a group of people outside a nightclub in Horseshoe Street.
The incident happened between 6am and 6.45am on Saturday July 2 but this week officers are appealing for witnesses.
The altercation took place at the corner of Horseshoe Street and it involved the occupants of a white Vauxhall Astra and another male.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.Three men aged 29, 26 and 19 and all from Milton Keynes, have been arrested and have been released on police bail pending further investigation.