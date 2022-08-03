Three Milton Keynes men charged with discharging 'noxious substance' outside nightclub

The alleged offence happened in Northampton after an altercation took place in the early hours of the morning.

Police say a noxious substance, believed to be petrol, was discharged from a bottle towards a group of people outside a nightclub in Horseshoe Street.

The incident happened between 6am and 6.45am on Saturday July 2 but this week officers are appealing for witnesses.

Three men have been charged in connection with the incident

The altercation took place at the corner of Horseshoe Street and it involved the occupants of a white Vauxhall Astra and another male.