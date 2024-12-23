Three Milton Keynes shops are punished heavily for selling illegal meat that could make people ill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three different city shops have been fined thousands of pounds for selling illegal meat that was a risk to people’s health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio of traders were the subject of an investigation by Milton Keyners City Council after it was discovered they were all selling ‘Smokies’, sheep or goat meat scorched with a blowtorch with the skin still attached.

The resulting smoky flavoured is considered a delicacy in some countries, but the production or sale of smokies in the UK is banned under food safety regulatons as there is no safe way to produce them without the potential for E-coli and Salmonella being introduced into the meat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three businesses, Manha Mini Market in Neath Hill, Manha Foods in Broughton and Sabeeh Mini Market in Conniburrow, were all found to be storing and selling the illegal meat and carcasses.

The meat is burnt with a blowtorch while the skin is still on, giving it a smoky flavour

Any meat sold legally in the UK must have been slaughtered in an approved abattoir and bear an authorised health or identification mark. Further production processes must be followed to prevent the risk of Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy (TSE – the sheep equivalent of mad cow disease).

But in this case, none of the food products found possessed the approved health or identification marks, and there was evidence the correct process had not been followed during preparation, says the council.

The businesses involved were unable to provide any invoices from the suppliers, despite full traceability for meat being a legal requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the meat was seized by city council colleagues and a condemnation order was subsequently obtained from Milton Keynes Magistrates Court.

All three companies pleaded guilty and at a sentencing hearing last week 2024 Sabeeh Mini Market was fined £26,000 plus costs of £3,581.57, while Manha Mini Market was fined £8,600 plus costs of £3,948.14. Manha Foods was fined £8,600 plus costs of £3,388.53.

All the fines and costs total more than £54,000.

Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, Cllr Mick Legg said: “The illegal sale of unregulated meat is not only a betrayal of consumer trust, but also a serious risk to health.

"We’ll continue to take firm action against any businesses that undermine food safety regulations. These fines serve as a strong reminder that you will be found out if you don’t follow the law.”