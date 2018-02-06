Three more cab drivers fined for illegally plying for hire in Milton Keynes

Three more private hire cab drivers have been convicted of picking up passengers illegally in a practice known as blagging.

All three drivers attended Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 2.

Matou Makuisa Lubaki of Buckby, Tinkers Bridge pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in September 2017.

He was fined £62 for plying for hire and £186 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £631, with a victim surcharge of £30.

Mr Lubaki is licensed by Milton Keynes Council and was operated by Raffles at the time of the offence.

Cabdirsaaq Jama Mohamed of Beadlemead, Netherfield pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in July 2017.

He was fined £55 for plying for hire and £170 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £631, with a victim surcharge of £30.

At the time of the offence he was operated by Speedline.

Attila Bagdi of Scott Drive, Newport Pagnell pleaded guilty for plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in July 2017. He was fined £62 for plying for hire and £186 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £631, with a victim surcharge of £30. At the time of the offence he was operated by Eezy Cabs.

The court heard how officers, acting as members of the public, engaged the drivers on journeys which had not been pre-booked from one location to another in Milton Keynes. At the completion of these journeys taxi enforcement officers and police were waiting. Investigations by council officers showed that the vehicles were not lawfully pre-booked for these journeys.

Councillor Catriona Morris, chair of the MK Regulatory Committee, said: “I would like to thank our enforcement partners, Thames Valley Police & South Northants District Council, for supported us during this operation. Milton Keynes Council takes passenger safety very seriously. The laws and licensing standards that we enforce are in place to ensure that passengers are safe. People should be aware that if they use private hire vehicles without booking in advance then the vehicle will not be insured if an accident occurs.

“I hope that this joined up approach and on-going prosecutions will eventually get the message through that if you come into Milton Keynes then you must abide by the rules or you will face the consequences. MKC takes plying for hire and no insurance offences very seriously and will revoke licences in accordance with our policy if drivers persist in committing these offences.”

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

Massive haul of stolen tools seized by police