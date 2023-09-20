Three people sentenced for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ttwo men and a woman have been sentenced for Class A drug offences in Milton Keynes.

Melissa Lozano-Piedade, aged 20, of Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Abdi Diriye, 26 and 24-year-old Syed Shah all pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and one count of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Dirive, who is from Luton, was sentenced to five years in prison, while Shah, also from Luton, received a four year sentence.

Lozano-Piedade was given two years in prison, but it was suspended for two years.

Their activities were discovered during a proactive police operation into combating drugs in Milton Keynes.

As part of this operation, officers forced entry to a property in Hodge Lea in September 2022. They found Diriye, Shah and Lozano-Piedade at the address, along with 323 wraps of cocaine and heroin and a larger rock of crack cocaine.

The drugs had a street value of approximately £5,000 and were seized along with drug paraphernalia, multiple mobile phones and over £800 cash.

Investigating officer, DC Janey Holmes said: “I am pleased to see that this conviction has resulted in two substantial prison sentences.

“We will proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders and our activity will be both visible and covert aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.

“The information from the public around the drug supply offences in Milton Keynes plays an important role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.