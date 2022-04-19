Three teenage girls hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by black Mercedes in Milton Keynes

They were walking on the carriageway of the H3 Monks Way next to Linford Wood, in the direction of the V7 Saxon Street when they were hit.

Two of the girls were taken to Milton Keynes Hospital, the third received treatment at John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford.

All three suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash which Thames Valley Police believe took place at around 5.29pm on Saturday (17 April).

All three girls suffered serious injuries

The authorities confirmed all three of the injured girls are from Milton Keynes.

A man driving the Mercedes remained at the scene, he did not need emergency medical assistance.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said; “We are appealing for witnesses following this collision.

“We would like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or seen the pedestrian’s prior to entering the H3 Monks Way dual carriageway.

“Additionally if anyone was travelling on the dual carriageway around the time of the incident and has a dash-cam we would ask them to check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything which may be of assistance to our investigation.

“Please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting or you can report online quoting reference 1555 16/04/2022.”