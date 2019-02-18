Three vehicles set alight during arson attacks in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of arson incidents in Milton Keynes.

At around 1am on Saturday (Febuaray 16), three vehicles were set alight outside two separate properties on Tower Drive, Neath Hill.

Police news

The vehicles were empty at the time.

Investigating officer, PC Lewis Jones, of Milton Keynes station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard something that could assist with our investigation.

“These incidents took place on a public road so there is a chance that someone may have some information that could be helpful to us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43190050096.

“Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”