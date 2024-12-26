Tragic Christmas Day massacre in Milton Keynes: Two dead and two seriously injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two women have tragically died from stab wounds after a major incident on a city estate on Chrismtas Day evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two more people, one of them a teenage boy, awere seriously injured and are in hospital.

The drama broke out in a property on Santa Cruz Avenue on Newton Leys early last night (December 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers were called to a block of apartments in Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley at around 6.36pm yesterday (25/12) following reports of a stabbing having taken place.

Police were called at 6.30pm on Christmas Day

Sadly, a 38-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, both died at the scene.

The next of kin of both victims have been informed and are being supported by officers. Formal identification and other coronial processes will be undertaken in due course.

A teenage boy and a man aged in his late-twenties have also been injured in the incident and were taken to hospital with serious injuries. They are both in a stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dog was also injured in the incident. It was taken to vets but sadly did not survive.

A police investigation was launched following the deaths. Further enquiries were undertaken and yesterday, a 49-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit have launched a murder investigation following the death of two women in Bletchley, Milton Keynes on Christmas Day.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the women who have tragically died in this shocking incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have launched a double murder investigation, which may be concerning to the wider public; however, we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and the parties are known to each other.

“Members of the public will see a large police presence in the area while our investigation takes place. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach our officers and they will do their best to help.

“Anyone with information or footage which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43240622935.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”