A friend of one of the victims who lost her life in the Christmas Day double murder has set up a fundraiser page to pay for her funeral.

Teohna Grant, who was just 24, died from stab wounds when the festive celebration turned into a horror story at a flat on Newton Leynes estate.

The “kind and caring” young woman is thought to have been a guest at the Santa Cruz Avenue apartment. Resident Jazwell Brown, aged 49, has been charged with her murder.

A 38-year-old woman, Joanne Pearson, also sadly lost her life while Bradley Latter, aged 29 and a teenage boy were seriously injured.

Joanne Pearson and Teohna Grant died at the scene at Santa Cruz Avenue flat on Chrsitmas Day

It is understood all the parties were known to each other and had gathered to spend Christmas Day together.

Neighbours heard screams coming from the balcony of the top floor flat at around 6.30pm and called police. Officers arrived, along with 12 ambulances, to find the two women tragically dead at the scene.

This week Teohna Grant’s friend Aaron Ivens, who is a digital creator for London, set up the GoFundMe page in her memory, aiming to raise £3,500 for her funeral.

He said: “Sadly, on the 25th of December 2024, a young girl called Teohna Grant lost her life. She was a kind, caring young woman who was hard-working and was very shy at times, but she was a bubbly person and very ambitious.

“This was a tragic event that has caused so much pain for the family and community around us.”

Aaron added: “We just want the best send off for her and to give the family as much support as we can. Please, any kind donation will help a long way for the family and send off... Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”

So far just over £500 has been raised in donations. You can view the page here.

Meanwhile, members of the public have placed flowers and other tributes near the apartment block, where a police presence remained for days.

Local Conservative councillor Shazna Muzammil, said: “This is horrible on Christmas Day and we are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic events in Bletchley.

“Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and neighbours of the two women who have tragically lost their lives. The police have launched a double murder investigation, and an arrest has been made.”

She added: “The parties involved were known to each other. There will be a significant police presence in the area as investigations continue. If you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to approach the officers—they are there to help”.

Jazwell Brown has been remanded in custody and is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He is also charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a white bull terrier-type dog that was seen running around the estate covered in blood after the incident.

At first police announced the dog had died, but later it was revealed it had made a miraculous recovery after treatment by a local vet.

