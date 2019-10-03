Travellers set up illegal camp at Stadium MK next to KFC restaurant

A mini encampment of travellers has moved into the matchday car park at Stadium MK.

So far two caravans have settled there, next to the KFC restaurant, and it is not known whether others will follow.

Travellers in the Stadium MK car park

Security people from the stadium are today working to get the travellers moved on.

The same two caravans were seen at the beginning of the week parked up near Thurlow Nunn Vauxhall garage at Towergate, Wavendon.

They then moved on to camp on the grass verge near the Hilton hotel at Kents Hill for a couple of nights.

"They seem to be moving through Milton Keynes a couple of roundabouts at a time," said a source.

It comes after Milton Keynes Council built mounds of earth along the V2 Tattenhoe Street to stop illegal traveller camps pitching up.

