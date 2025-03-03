Tributes paid to stabbing victim whose kindness cost him his life in Milton Keynes

Tributes have been paid to a man who tried to help his mentally-ill neighbour but ended up being stabbed to death by him.

Calvin Olawale Babatunde, aged 48, lived close to Jay Lupton in Fen Street on Broughton and became friends with 25-year-old.

But the friendship deteriorated and on January 25 last year, Luton carried out a frienzed and unprovoked knife attack upon Calvin.

Paramedics did their best to save him but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week Lupton was sentenced for manslaughter by reason of diminshed responsibility and received a hospital order.

He has initially been charged by police with murder but entered the diminished responsibility plea, which was accepted by the court and the prosecution.

After the case, Calvin’s brother Davidsaid: “Our brother was suddenly taken from us. None of us got the chance to say goodbye. Dear brother, we miss you immensely. Words cannot describe the void your passing has left in our lives. We miss your magnetic energy, all our reflective conversations, and your kindness.”

David added: “You were kind towards everyone, including the person that eventually took your life.

“Everything happens for a reason and your good deeds will not go unrecognised by the Creator and the Universe. Rest dear brother until we meet again.”

Calvin’s cousin Olaolu Adewunmi, said: “Calvin was my closest cousin. He was my best friend. My sounding board, confidant and a good listener.We talked of one day returning home to our ancestral lands.

“ Calvin made things better for everyone and all who knew him. I cannot wrap my head around the fact he is gone, that he was taken from us, and suddenly.

“I was so touched by the number of people that signed a card outside his flat railings expressing how sad they were that Calvin was gone. I am told that he was loved by all that knew him, I feel that a light has gone out of mine and my family’s life.”

And Calvin’s friend, Jason Obahiagon, said: “Calvin and I met about a decade ago, and over the years, he grew to become one of my dearest friends. To call him a ‘people person’ would be an understatement - he was the embodiment of warmth, charisma, and genuine care.

“His magnetic presence made him stand out in any room, and his infectious sense of humour brought joy to everyone around him.

“Calvin had an extraordinary ability to make people feel seen and valued, always going out of his way to help others with unwavering kindness.He was not only a great conversationalist but also intellectually curious, always eager to learn and share ideas. More than that, Calvin was a trusted confidant—someone who listened without judgment and proffered thoughtful guidance.

“His passing has left a huge void in my life and the lives of many others who were fortunate to know him.

“He had plans to build a property in Nigeria, so his children, nephews and nieces can discover their African heritage.

“There isn’t a day that goes by without something reminding me of his incredible spirit.

“Calvin’s absence is a profound and tragic loss to me, I will forever be grateful for short time I knew him and the impact he had on my life.”