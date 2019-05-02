Triple rapist jailed for 16 years after Milton Keynes offences

A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a string of sex offences in Milton Keynes.

Alexander Taylor-Moss, aged 31, of North Seventh Street, Milton Keynes, was convicted of four counts of sexual assault, three counts of rape and four counts of assault by penetration.

Alexander Taylor-Moss

He pleaded guilty to all charges on Friday (April 26) in Aylesbury Crown Court and was then sentenced to a sixteen year custodial sentence, with an extended licence period of eight years.

Indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention and Restraining Orders were also made.

The charges relate to offences that took place in Milton Keynes between August 2013 and September 2017, when two separate victims were subject to sexual assault and rape by Taylor-Moss.

He was charged on February 22 this year.

Specialist investigator Selena Fuller, of Bletchley Police Station, said: “I would like to pay tribute and thank the victims in this case for their bravery and dignity throughout the long investigation.

“It is thanks to their courage and strength that Taylor-Moss has been convicted and cannot harm anyone else.

“Thankfully Taylor-Moss admitted the counts so they did not have to give evidence in court and relive their experiences.

“I am satisfied with the sentence handed down to Taylor-Moss as it reflects the seriousness of his offending. He is clearly a dangerous individual who poses a risk to the public.

“Thames Valley Police will always take reports such as this extremely seriously and investigate thoroughly to bring offenders to justice.

“Victims can always be assured that officers will provide help and support during these investigations, and we now hope that this sentence will provide some form of closure to the victims in this case.

“Help and advice and information regarding reports of sexual assault and rape can be found on our website.”