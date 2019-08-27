Two arrested after teenager was stabbed in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident of grievous bodily harm in Milton Keynes.

It happened at around 7.50am on Friday (August 23) in Bradville near to Bishopstone and Shipton Hill.

The male victim, aged 18, was found with a single stab wound to his chest. He’s being treated in hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

A man, aged 28, from Dudley and a man, aged 44, from Milton Keynes have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released on police bail until September 20.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ian O’Bryne of Milton Keynes Force CID, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who has information about this incident.

“It happened at a relatively busy time on Friday morning and we think someone will have more information which could help with our investigation.

“We would ask people who were in or near the area to check their own dash-cam or CCTV footage around that time.

“If you spot anything suspicious, please get in touch.

“You can contact the police non-emergency number on 101 and quote reference 43190260491 or make a report online.

“You can also make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”