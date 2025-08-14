Two arrested over attempted robbery in Milton Keynes
A police appeal, published on Thursday 14 August has been removed by the force after the person was identified.
Now police have revealed there have been two arrests made.
A 17 year old man was arrested on Friday 15 August for attempted robbery and released on bail the same day.
A second 18 year old man was arrested on Friday 15 August for attempted robbery and further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and is released on police bail until 30 October.
The appeal related to an attempted robbery on Thursday 7 August around 6.10pm in Wolverton.
Police issues a thank you to those who shared the appeal.