Two arrests made in Milton Keynes as police report increase in dangerous driving incidents

The force says there has been an increase in anti-social driving throughout the city since summer weather has returned.

As well as two arrests, a further nine people have been informed of an intention to prosecute them for offences and 21 tickets were dolled out.

Thames Valley Police has referred to these incidents as ‘car cruise events’.

Thames Valley Police has reported a rise in traffic incidents

Milton Keynes police patrols are using camera technology to identify people driving unlawfully.

Inspector Lee Brace from the Milton Keynes neighbourhood team, said: “Car cruise events are a real concern for the local community and often lead to a spike in anti-social behaviour.

"Whilst not all those who attend these events are dangerous or anti-social drivers, these meets seem to attract this sort of behaviour.

“We have worked closely with our partners to help put the PSPO(Public Spaces Protection Order) in place and continue to do so to tackle any negative behaviour at these events.

“We cannot always respond to all incidents on the night so reviewing camera footage helps us to identify offences after the event and ensure that action is taken.

“I want to warn drivers that whilst you may think that your behaviour went unnoticed on the night, that doesn’t mean that you won’t be hearing from us and be dealt with for the way you acted.

"I would particularly urge younger drivers to think hard about the impact a conviction or even a fine could have on their day to day lives.”

The PSPO in Milton Keynes means that drivers being a nuisance can receive fines for acts such as driving at dangerous speeds and producing excessive noise while motoring along.