Two boys arrested for carrying offensive weapons following fight outside McDonalds in Central Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Sally Murrer
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fight between a group of youths outside McDonalds in centre:mk.

The fight happened at around 8.20pm on Saturday April 22.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Northampton, were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. They have both since been released on bail.

Police are seeking witnesses
Investigating officer, PC Tanya Watkins, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43230175343.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”