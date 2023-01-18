Two boys taken to hospital after being robbed and assaulted at Central Milton Keynes

Police have today released CCTV images of three males officers would like to speak to about a robbery and assault in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Saturday January 7 on the overbridge between Xscape and Fishermead.

The victims, two boys in their teens, were assaulted and had their belongings taken.

Do you recognise these males?

They sustained bruising and required hospital treatment but they have since been discharged, say police.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Yvette Wray, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may know who the males in these images are, or if you are one of the males, to please get in touch as you may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230009728.