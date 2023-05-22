Two boys too young to be named are charged after stabbing on Milton Keynes estate

Two boys who are not old enough to be legally named have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Milton Keynes.

The charges relate to a man in his twenties being stabbed in Farthing Grove, Netherfield, at around 7.20pm on May 7

Both boys are aged 16 and are from Milton Keynes. The first was charged with causing Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article, while the second was charged with one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm as a joint enterprise.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.

Both boys were remanded in custody after being charged and appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court afterwards.

One was released on conditional bail and the other was further remanded in custody.

Both boys are due to appear at the same court tomorrow (Tuesday).

When defendant under the age of 18 and arrested and charged, they are automatically granted anonymity.