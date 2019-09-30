Two charged after catalytic converter thefts in Milton Keynes

Two Milton Keynes men have been charged after catalytic converters were stolen in Shenley Wood.

Davey Stokes, 23, of The Hide, and Patrick Stokes, 21, of Winslow Road, have each been charged with two counts of theft.

The charges are in connection with two incidents of theft of catalytic converters on April 26.

Both men were arrested on May 18 and charged on September 20 by postal requisition.

Davey Stokes will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on October 3 and Patrick Stokes will appear at the same court on October4.