Two charged over multiple thefts in Milton Keynes including man stealing a charity poppy collection box
Christopher Vigar, aged 51, was arrested and charged yesterday with six cases of theft over the last four months.
The theft charges included £255 worth of items from a Tesco’s branch on November 1, one pedal cycle stolen on August 19 and another on September 4, clothing from a branch of Mountain Warehouse on October 18, a delivery parcel on August 19 and a Royal British Legion poppy collection box on November 1.
Tara Shirley, aged 50 and of no fixed abode, has also been arrested and charged over multiple cases of theft over the last four months.
The charges include the theft of clothing from a branch of Mountain Warehouse on October 18, a pedal cycle on September 4, a delivery parcel on August 19 and a gift card belonging to Costa Coffee on November 1.
Both Vigar and Shirley are due to appear at Buckinghamshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 4.