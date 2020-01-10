Two charged with murder of Milton Keynes man on New Year's Eve

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of Jefferey Wiafe who died on New Year's Eve.

Tyriq Alowooja, aged 20, of Vellan Avenue, Fishermead, Milton Keynes has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article in a public place.

Jefferey Wiafe

Brooke Turrell, aged 20, of Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, has also been charged with one count of murder.

The charges are in relation to an incident in Carradine Crescent, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes, on New Year’s Eve in which 22-year-old Jefferey Wiafe, from Milton Keynes, died.

Alowooja and Turrell have both been remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (11/1).

