Two drivers hospitalised after serious crash involving van near Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash involving a van left two drivers with serious injuries near Milton Keynes.

At around 9.35am on Saturday, January 18, a green Peugeot 206 and a silver Citroen Relay van were involved in a collision on the B565 between Olney and Lavendon.

The driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 50s, and the driver of the Citroen, a man in his 60s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain receiving treatment.

PC Alistair Jarratt, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or who may have any information about what happened, to please come forward.

“I believe there are motorists who were in the area around the time of this collision and I would urge them to contact us.

“I would also ask motorists to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43200020409.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111.”