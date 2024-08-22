Two frequent Milton Keynes shoplifters who target one Co-op store are back in prison, say police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The frequent offenders regularly steal from the Co-op in Great Linford.
Neighbourhood police officers decided to monitor the store’s CCTV from its back office – and managed to catch the pair red-handed stealing dozens of items.
"They are are now back in prison having been charged and sentenced for 32 offences between them,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.
“One of them was arrested in the process of committing another theft while the Neighbourhood Policing Team were monitoring CCTV,” they added.
The Great Linford Community Forum regularly raises the issue of shoplifting as a local concern, and the local Neighbourhood Team continue to work with the Co-op and their security to prevent offences and bring offenders to justice.
The next Great Linford Community Forum will be held on September 11 at the Conniburrow Community Centre from 7.30pm.