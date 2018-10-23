Two jailed for GBH on vulnerable man in Milton Keynes

A man and woman have been sentenced for a grievous bodily harm incident in Milton Keynes.

On June 22 2017 at 12.30am the victim, a 24-year-old man, was assaulted in Campbell Park.

He suffered severe facial bruising, lacerations and fractures to his back.

Georgie Warford, aged 20, of Conniburrow Boulevard, Conniburrow was convicted of grievous bodily harm at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday 15 October and sentenced to six years’ imprisonment at the same hearing.

Marcia Lowe, aged 19, of Mullion Place, Fishermead in Milton Keynes was convicted of assisting an offender at the same hearing, and sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer detective constable John Swallow of Milton Keynes Force CID, said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the victim in which he spent three weeks in hospital.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank him and his family for his bravery during this difficult time.

“The offenders targeted this vulnerable man who suffers from ADHD and autism, they then attempted to cover up their crime by misleading the police during the investigation.

“Tireless work led to Warford and Lowe admitting their guilt, saving the victim from the ordeal of a trial.

“Reports of all crimes of this nature are thoroughly investigated and offenders will be prosecuted through the courts