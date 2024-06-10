Two knife-carrying boys assault man in his 30s in Milton Keynes street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two teenage boys carrying a large knife have assaulted and beaten a man in his thirties.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened in New Bradwell between 5pm and 5.12pm yesterday (Sunday).

They say there was an altercation between the offenders and the victim on Stantonbury Close and a “large knife” was shown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offenders then ran to surrounding roads, Thompson Street and North Street, where an assault occurred.

Police are seeking witnesses

The assault did not the knife, say officers, and the victim did not sustain injuries.

The offenders have been described as two black teenaged boys, wearing tracksuits. They both are described as having braids.

Investigating officer Bethan Paterson, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this incident of assault by beating.