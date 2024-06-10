Two knife-carrying boys assault man in his 30s in Milton Keynes street
Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened in New Bradwell between 5pm and 5.12pm yesterday (Sunday).
They say there was an altercation between the offenders and the victim on Stantonbury Close and a “large knife” was shown.
The offenders then ran to surrounding roads, Thompson Street and North Street, where an assault occurred.
The assault did not the knife, say officers, and the victim did not sustain injuries.
The offenders have been described as two black teenaged boys, wearing tracksuits. They both are described as having braids.
Investigating officer Bethan Paterson, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this incident of assault by beating.
“We would ask anyone with information to please provide it on our online form quoting reference 43240270010, or by calling 101 quoting the same reference.”