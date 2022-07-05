Two males charges with possession of knives, including a Stanley knife, in Milton Keynes

And the men have both been ‘named and shamed’ in public announcements from the Thames Valley Force.

On Sunday 33-year-old Justas Nenortas was charged with one count of possession of a knife blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

The charge relates to an incident on Saturday when a man was searched in Fern Grove and a Stanley knife was recovered.

Two men have been charged with possessing knives

Nenortas, who lives in Corin Close, Bletchley, will appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on 19 July.

Meanwhile, during last night, Adio Femi, aged 19, of Blanchland Circle in Monkston, was charged with one count of possessing a knife blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

This resulted from a stop and search, which was carried out in Benbow Court at Shenley Church End last night (Monday) at just after 11pm.