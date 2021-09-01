Two men arrested after bottle is thrown at woman during punch up in Milton Keynes

Two people were arrested after a bottle was thrown at a woman and a man was injured in a fight in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened around 6pm on Tuesday, August 31, when a man and woman were approached by another man in Dawson Road, at the junction with V7 Saxon Street.

An altercation occurred resulting in the woman receiving injuries after a bottle was thrown at her.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Tuesday

The two men then became involved in a physical altercation resulting in one of them being injured, receiving cuts and bruises.

He attended hospital but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation and two people have been arrested in connection with this incident.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Additionally anyone who may have CCTV footage or dash-cam footage that has captured the incident are also asked to please come forward.

“Anyone with video footage can upload it to on our online site or if you witnesses information please call 101 quoting reference 43210391226.”

“Or if you wish to report anonymously you can so by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A 36-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A 28-year-old man from Milton Keynes has also been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.