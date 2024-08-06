Two men arrested for attempted murder after serious stabbing at Reggae Land Festival in Milton Keynes
The assault happened on Sunday at around 8.50pm in the main arena of the festival, which attracted tens of thousands of people from all over the country.
The injured man was taken to hospital and was at first said to be critically ill. Fortunately, he is now “stable and recovering”, say police.
Two men, aged 29 and 31-years-old, both from Milton Keynes have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, public order offences and drug offences. They both remain in custody.
Investigating officer Detective Inspector Graeme Williams, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We understand that this may cause concern to the community but we still believe that this was a targeted attack and there is no risk to festivalgoers or the wider public.
“We have been working very closely with the event organisers and their security team, and we are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.
“If anyone has mobile phone footage, or anything that may help us with our investigation, please come forward.
“If you witnessed the assault or have any other information and haven’t already spoken to a police officer, please call 101, or visit our website, quoting investigation reference number 20240726-1285.”