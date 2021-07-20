Two men arrested over affray which saw section 60 order imposed in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has arrested two men as part of an investigation into an affray in Milton Keynes which saw a section 60 order imposed over the last 24 hours.

Following the incident in Ardwell Lane and Barkers Croft in Greenleys last night, two 20-year-old men from Milton Keynes have been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon and have been released on bail.

Two weapons have been recovered from the area and the investigative team are appealing for anyone with any information about last night’s incident to get in touch. You can do this via the police's online form, on 101 with ref 2239 19/7, or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website or on 0800 555 111.

The section 60 order, enhancing our officers’ powers to stop and search, remains in place until 9.14pm this evening. You will continue to see officers and PCSOs in the area so please stop and speak to them if you have any questions or if you have information to share with us.