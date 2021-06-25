Two men charged in connection to group stabbing in Milton Keynes

Two men have been charged with grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in Milton Keynes on June 20.

Stephen Pickford, aged 30, of Fulwoods Drive, Leadenhall and Tony Pickford, aged 38, of no fixed abode, have been charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Thames Valley Police confirms the men will have been remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today (June 25).

Two men have been charged in connection to a stabbing in Milton Keynes on June 20

The attack which saw a man suffer wounds which needed hospital treatment after being stabbed multiple times, happened on Aylesbury Street on Fenny Stratford last Sunday.

The victim has been discharged from hospital after being treated for several stab wounds.