Two men have been charged in in connection with a stabbing in Milton Keynes following a police investigation.

Gary Whiting, aged 49, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count each of Section 18 wounding with intent, affray, and possession of a bladed article in a public place..

Advertisement

Advertisement

Efrem Bereket, aged 32, of Basingstoke Road in Reading, was charged with one count each of Section 18 wounding with intent, affray, and possession of a bladed article in a public place, and two counts of possession of a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin.

Two men have been charged in connection with the stabbing that happened in CMK last Thursday

The charges relate to a man being assaulted in Silbury Boulevard at about 5.30am last Thursday (July 13).

Whiting and Bereket were charged within two days and remanded in custody to appear before magistrates on Saturday.