Two men charged in connection with stabbing in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read

Two men have been charged in in connection with a stabbing in Milton Keynes following a police investigation.

Gary Whiting, aged 49, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count each of Section 18 wounding with intent, affray, and possession of a bladed article in a public place..

Efrem Bereket, aged 32, of Basingstoke Road in Reading, was charged with one count each of Section 18 wounding with intent, affray, and possession of a bladed article in a public place, and two counts of possession of a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin.

Two men have been charged in connection with the stabbing that happened in CMK last Thursday
The charges relate to a man being assaulted in Silbury Boulevard at about 5.30am last Thursday (July 13).

Whiting and Bereket were charged within two days and remanded in custody to appear before magistrates on Saturday.

They have now been further remanded in custody and are due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court next month.