Two men charged over Milton Keynes burglary spree and other offences

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, two men have been charged with burglary and other offences in Milton Keynes.

Kristopher Barfoot, aged 36, of no fixed abode, was charged on Wednesday (15/1) with 11 counts of burglary, five counts of fraud by false representation, four counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and one count each of theft, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle other than in accordance with a licence, failure to provide a specimen for analysis and using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance.

Police

Aaron Tompkins, aged 32, of no fixed abode, was charged on Wednesday (15/1) with seven counts of burglary, three counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of theft.

These charges are in connection with a number of burglaries across Milton Keynes in November and December of last year and January this year in which bank cards have been taken and then subsequently used.

Barfoot and Tompkins have been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (17/1).