Two men charged with 'intentional strangulation' following incident in Milton Keynes

Two Milton Keynes men have been charged with intentional strangulation following an incident in the city.

They are Thomas Stokes, aged 27, of Top Fair Furlong on Giffard Park, and Kevin Stokes, who is 24, from Tattenhoe Park.

The charges are in connection with an affray in that happened on the H8, at the junction of Chapter on Coffee Hall, on Wednesday last week.

Thomas Stokes was also charged with three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and two counts of intimidation of a witness, while Keven Stokes was charged with three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and a single count of intimidation of a witness.