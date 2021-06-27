Two men dead and young child seriously injured after incident involving shooting in house on Milton Keynes estate

Two men have died and a child has been seriously injured in a serious incident in a home on an MK estate.

Police have just released details of the incident, to which they were called at around 9.40am on Saturday.

They forced an entry into a property on Denmead on Two Mile Ash after receiving information that a serious disturbance was taking place.

Anyone with information should call police

"Within minute’s officers attended the scene, a forced entry was made into a property, acting on witness information," said a police spokesman.

"On entry officers observed a man in his thirties, who appeared to be deceased, as well as a young child with serious injuries," he said.

Police also found a man in his twenties in the property.

"At this early stage of the investigation, it is understood that officers deployed Taser, before shots were fired at the man," said the spokesman

"Immediate first aid was deployed and ambulance crews treated the man in his twenties, but sadly he was later pronounced dead at the scene," he added.

The cause of death has not been revealed but a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and they have launched an independent investigation.

The young child was removed from the property and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile the man in his thirties was sadly also confirmed dead at the scene.

The next of kin of both men have now been informed.

A scene watch is in place around the address in Denmead and is likely to be in place for a number of days.

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, said: “What has happened this morning can only be described as absolutely tragic and will no doubt have an impact on the community.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident.

“Our Major Crime Unit are working closely with the IOPC to understand exactly what has happened.

“At this stage no one else is being sought in relation to this investigation and we are seeking to support everyone involved.

“Members of the community will see an increased police presence. We would ask anyone who has any concerns or information to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.