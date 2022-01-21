Two men go on violent assault spree in Milton Keynes beating woman, fracturing man's spine and skull and stabbing another with broken glass

Two men went on a violent assault spree in Milton Keynes beating a woman, fracturing a man's spine and skull and stabbing another with broken glass in the early hours of Sunday (January 16).

Sometime between midnight and 1am, two offenders assaulted a 19-year-old woman known to them in Conniburrow, which continued to North Ninth Street.

One of the offenders assaulted the victim by pushing her to the floor and hitting her over the head, with the other threatened her with a knife.

Then sometime between 1.30am and 2am, a man aged in his 50s was randomly assaulted by two offenders on a V7 Saxon Street overbridge between Bradwell Common and Conniburrow.

The victim suffered fractures to his face, ribs, skull and spine and had a wedding ring, a quantity of cash, bankcards, phone and car keys stolen from him.

He was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital for further treatment but has since been released.

Finally at 4.25am, a man aged in his 20s was assaulted outside McDonalds in Xscape.

He was hit with bottles before being stabbed with the broken glass after an altercation with the victim and his friends.

He was also taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital for further treatment but has since been released.

Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham, of CID, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “It is believed the same offenders were involved in all three offences and may have been causing problems in and around the city centre all night.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch by calling 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference 43220021700.