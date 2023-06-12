Two men hospitalised with stab wounds following Milton Keynes altercation

Two men needed hospital treatment after they were stabbed during an altercation in Milton Keynes.

At around 8.30pm on Wednesday (7 June) two men were assaulted in Hepburn Crescent, Oxley Park.

Both required hospital treatment for stab wounds suffered during the altercation. Both Thames Valley Police has confirmed both men have since been discharged.

Police believe the offender was driving a damaged car

The victims were 22, and 19-year-old males.

Witness reports describe the offender as a Asian man, who is around 35 years old, approximately five foot 10 inches tall, with a black beard and moustache. He was wearing a dark green bomber-style jacket, a white t-shirt and light blue jeans.

He left the scene in a black Peugeot estate car.

CCTV footage from the scene

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lyndsay Gofton, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this altercation to please get in touch.

“We would also appeal to any motorists who have dash-cam footage of the local area around the time of the incident to please contact us in case it has captured something that could help with the investigation.

“It is believed that the dark coloured Peugeot car used by the offender had damage to the rear driver’s side bumper and a smashed front passenger window, therefore if you saw this vehicle we would like to hear from you too.

“To make a report you can call 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230250520.