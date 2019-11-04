Two men jailed for bringing Class A drugs and a knife into Milton Keynes

Two men have been jailed for possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply from a flat in Central Milton Keynes.

Morhede Sullivan and Dare Arewa, both aged 27 and from London, were also found to be in possession of a knife when police raided the flat in North Tenth Street.

Jail for duo

Sullivan pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and two counts of possessing a bladed article.

Arewa was found guilty by a majority verdict of one count of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and one count of possessing a class A drug.

Sullivan was sentenced to a total of three years’ imprisonment and Arewa was sentenced to a total of two years’ imprisonment.

A 17-year-old boy from London also pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply. He was given a nine month youth rehabilitation order.

Awera

Police officers searched the flat in March this year and found evidence of drug supply.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Matthew Acland, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “These offenders had come to Milton Keynes from London with the intention of supplying class A drugs, which would have had a hugely negative impact on our community.

“We will not tolerate the supply of drugs or the carrying of weapons in Milton Keynes, and this case shows how seriously Thames Valley Police treats this type of offence.

“I hope this serves as a warning to others involved in this sort of crime.

Sullivan

“Thames Valley Police is committed through our Stronghold campaign of fighting serious and organised crime and exploitation in partnership.

“We need the public to continue to report drug dealing and intel to us so that we can continue to fight those who seek to make a profit from dealing drugs if you have any information please report it to Thames Valley Police on 101 or you can report 100% anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."