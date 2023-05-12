Two men jailed for drug offences in Milton Keynes following spot check by Neighbourhood team

Two men have been jailed for drug offences in Milton Keynes, following a stop check by officers from the Neighbourhood Watch team.

Sonny Mattu, aged 29, of Darwin Close, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison at Amersham Crown Court last Friday (5/5).

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A on 22 February this year.

Sonny Mattu, left and and Ronnie Webber

Ronnie Webber, aged 25, of Rydal Way, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to three years in prison at the same court last Friday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled drug of class A and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class A on 11 November last year.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 28, 2019, when officers located a black BMW parked in Rannock Place, Bletchley.

The officers found Mattu and Webber inside the car with a large amount of class A drugs and cash. They were both arrested at the scene.

When downloading Webber’s mobile phone, there was evidence to suggest that he was also concerned in the supply of cocaine.

They were both charged on May 3 last year.

Mattu was also ordered to forfeit the drugs and cash seized at court last Friday.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Leanne Pratt, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Mattu and Webber’s sentencing originated from a stop check instigated by officers from the neighbourhood team.

“The subsequent investigation by the Priority Crime Team has resulted in both men receiving a substantial sentence and this should act as a deterrent to others.

“This was a long investigation but Thames Valley Police is fully committed to bringing offenders to justice no matter how long it may take.

“Information from the public around drug-dealing plays an important role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.

“If you have any such information, I would encourage you to report it to us by calling 101 or through the online reporting tool on our website.