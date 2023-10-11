Two Milton Keynes crooks who robbed a man and punched him in the face are sent to prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been sent to prison for robbery and other offences in Milton Keynes.

Darren Moss, aged 33 was sentenced to five years and four months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court, while Paul Marshall, 34, received four years and 11 months.

At an earlier hearing at the same court , both men pleaded one count each of robbery, affray and assault of an emergency worker.

Marshall also pleaded guilty to one count of threats to kill.

In the late afternoon on 24 October 2020, Moss and Marshall invited the victim, a man in his thirties, to their property after meeting him at a shop on Silbury Boulevard.

The victim sat with Moss and Marshall socialising for a couple of hours at a property on North Ninth Street. The victim went to the bathroom and when he returned Moss accused him of stealing. Moss and Marshall proceeded to continuously assault the victim by punching him in the face.

Moss told the victim they would let him go if he paid them £300 otherwise they threatened to lock him in a cupboard if he did not provide the money.

The victim provided Moss and Marshall his bank card and pin. At approximately 11.09pm, Marshall was seen on CTV trying to take £250 out of a cash machine. This was declined.

At around 11.18pm, the victim’s father received a phone call from the victim’s number. He answered the call and a voice on the phone stated that his son owed him money and he had been smashed up. The father phoned the police to report this.

The victim was told there was not enough money in his account and the assault continued causing him to lose consciousness.

Moss and Marshall then let the victim leave. Upon leaving, a member of the public took him to Milton Keynes Hospital. The victim sustained a fractured eye socket, a fractured nose, extensive bruising and cuts to the head and body. He required a transfer to Stoke Mandeville Hospital for specialist care and assessment.

On 25 October 2020, officers attended the property on North Ninth Street and arrest Moss and Marshall on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. Moss and Marshall were transported to Milton Keynes custody.

Whilst waiting in the van dock with officers Marshall made multiple threats to kill officers. He repeated these threats around 50 times stating that he would find the arresting officer and kill him and his family. Marshall was further arrested for threats to kill.

Marshall then spat at another officer who was stood outside the van. Marshall was further arrested for an assault on an emergency worker.

Moss was also seen to spit water over an officer whilst in the van dock. Moss was further arrested for an assault on an emergency worker.

Following an investigation, Moss and Marshall were charged by postal requisition on 29 September 2021.

Investigating officer Sergeant Siobhan Jones, said: “Darren Moss and Paul Marshall have been given a significant sentence following their conviction.