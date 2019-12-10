Two Milton Keynes men admit gangmaster offences

Two men from the Milton Keynes area have admitted supplying workers into a food processing company without a licence.

John Day, 54, of Whittington Chase, Kingsmead, and Mark Baker, 41, of Nevill Close, Hanslope, pleaded guilty to acting as unlicensed gangmasters when they appeared before Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, December 3.

Two men admit gangmaster offences

The charges relate to the men supplying workers without a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence.

Both have been bailed to appear before the same court on Thursday, March 19.

Earlier this month, an illegal gangmaster and his wife were jailed for exploiting at least 41 workers in the Merseyside area following an investigation by the GLAA.

Ringleader Alexander Goran recruited the workers from Romania with the promise of employment and accommodation.

Once in the UK, he controlled their wages, directed them to live in cramped, sub-standard housing, and even gave some of them false identities so they could work two separate shifts at a food processing factory in Greater Manchester.

He was supported by his wife, Ana Marie Goran, who was also sentenced for her role in the exploitation.

Mr Goran, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to acting as an unlicensed gangmaster and conspiring to commit fraud by abuse of position.

Appearing before Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, December 3, he was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Mrs Goran, 34, also of no fixed address, admitted aiding and abetting an unlicensed gangmaster. She was jailed for 15 months at the same hearing.

If you suspect someone is the victim of exploitation, call the GLAA's confidential reporting hotline on 0800 4320804.