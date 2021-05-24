Two Milton Keynes men arrested as police swoop in attempted murder investigation

Police have arrested two people in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Bletchley following a stabbing on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested today (24/5) on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

A 28-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested yesterday (23/5) on suspicion of committing an act with the intent of perverting the course of public justice. He has been released under investigation.

Both arrests are in connection with an incident that happened yesterday (23/5) in Aylesbury Street, St Fenny, Stratford, Bletchley.

Two men aged in their 20s sustained stab wounds after an altercation took place.