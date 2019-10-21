Two Milton Keynes men convicted over theft of catalytic converters

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police two men have been convicted and sentenced in connection with the theft of two catalytic converters.

Davey Stokes, aged 23, of The Hide, Milton Keynes and Patrick Stokes, aged 21 of Winslow Road, Milton Keynes, were both convicted following a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on 10 October 2019.

In the courts

Davey Stokes was ordered to pay compensation of £422.38 to the victims and a fine of £200.

Patrick Stokes was ordered to pay compensation of £422.38 to the victims and a fine of £200.

The convictions are in connection with two incidents of theft of catalytic converters in Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes on 26 April 2019.

Both men were arrested on 18 May and charged on 20 September by postal requisition. Both of them were charged with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

Investigating officer PC David Smith of the Central Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Policing Team, said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling theft and I am pleased that the men have been convicted and ordered to pay compensation to the victims.

“Catalytic converter theft is a crime that causes a great deal of cost and disruption to its victims and this conviction shows we will investigate and bring offenders to answer their crimes before the court.”

We would urge people to take all precautions they can to stop the thieves.

Advice for vehicle owners

- If your catalytic converter is ‘bolt on,’ you can have the bolts welded shut

- Identify/etch your converter with a unique serial number and advertise that the vehicle has been protected (window stickers)

- Where possible, park in your garage. Alternatively, park in a location that restricts access underneath your vehicle

- Consider the installation of CCTV to protect your vehicle

- Contact your local garage or vehicle manufacturer about the steps you can take to secure your converter

- Advice for businesses

- Fencing around vehicles may act as a deterrent to opportunist catalytic converter thieves

- If you have a fleet of vehicles, block those with high clearance using vehicles with low clearance. Obstruct access underneath the vehicles

- Consider the installation of security lighting.

- Consider installing appropriate CCTV to protect your vehicle fleet

- Identify your catalytic converters with forensic etching visit the website