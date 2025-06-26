Two Milton Keynes men jailed for supplying cannabis

Two men from Milton Keynes have been jailed for supplying cannabis.

Kie Lalande and Cameron Hayes, both 30 and both from the Candlewicks area of the city, have been jailed for two years and 22 months respectively.

Lalande and Hayes were both found guilty during a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court of possession with intent to supply the class B drug, and supplying the drug to others.

The court heard that in January police officers attended the home of Lalande and Hayes with the belief that cannabis was being supplied from the property.

Lalande was located in the kitchen, and attempted to run away while carrying a large bag.

Lalande, who had already received two suspended sentences for the same offence, was detained, while the bag was found to contain a large amount of cannabis, which was being prepared for supply.

Hayes was located in an upstairs bedroom, and when they searched this room officers found a large supply of cannabis, along with a large amount of cash hidden and sealed in confectionary parcels.

Investigating officer DC Steven King from the force’s Proactive Investigation Team, said: “Lalande and Hayes were supplying a large quantity of cannabis within the Milton Keynes area and earning a large amount of money from this.

“Lalande was conducting this enterprise whilst on two suspended sentences for the same offence and clearly thought he was above the law.

“I hope they both have time now to consider their choices and reflect on this behaviour.

“Thames Valley Police will do everything possible to disrupt the supply of drugs and seek to bring those involved to justice, and the public can play a vital role in helping us tackle this.”

Anyone with information can report it in confidence via the 101 number or by making a report online via the Thames Valley Police website.

Alternatively information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.