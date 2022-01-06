Two Milton Keynes police officers face misconduct hearing for alleged drunk and disorderly behaviour on a train

Two serving police officers face a misconduct hearing after allegedly acting in a drunk and disorderly manner during a train journey.

A third officer will also face a hearing over the same incident, but she has since resigned.

The hearing, to take place later this month, relates to police constables Ben Pecorini and Myles Mykoo and former police constable Sarah Joesbury.

Thames Valley Police

It is in connection with incidents on 18 March 2019 when PC Pecorini, PC Mykoo and former PC Joesbury were off-duty and socialising with other off-duty colleagues in central London.

It is alleged that during a train journey, PC Pecorini and PC Joesbury began dancing in a "sexualised manner" and another passenger; ‘Mr A’ began filming this.

PC Pecorini and former PC Joesbury spoke to Mr A and then a confrontation took place, during which force was used and injuries were caused, it is claimed.

It is further alleged that all three officers used their warrant cards to travel on the train, rather than obtaining a ticket.

The agreement with the rail company is that police officers may use their warrant cards to travel without a ticket, but will be expected to provide help and assistance if an incident occurs during the journey.

It is alleged that the three officers were too intoxicated to provide meaningful help and that using their warrant cards to travel free of charge breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Duties and Responsibilities, Orders and Instructions and Discreditable Conduct.

There are further allegations that PC Pecorini, PC Mykoo and former PC Joesbury behaved in a disorderly manner on the train, engaging in noisy and drunken behaviour, in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct.

It is also alleged that PC Pecorini and former PC Joesbury engaged in sexualised and inappropriate dancing on the train, in breach of Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct paragraphs of the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

It is further alleged that the three PCs confronted the passenger in a loud, aggressive and/or physical manner, and that PC Pecorini used unreasonable force on Mr A when he struck him in the face with his elbow.

If these allegations are proven, the conduct would amount to gross misconduct for which dismissal would be justified.

The hearing will take place between Monday January 17 and Friday January 28 at Thames Valley Police’s Headquarters in Kidlington in front of legally qualified chairperson, Mr John Bassett.