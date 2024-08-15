Two Milton Keynes shops forced to close for selling illlegal tobacco and vapes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two shops in MK have been forced to close for three months after it was discovered they were selling illegal tobacco and vapes.

Investigators from Milton Keynes City Council found the illegal goods at the European Grocery store in Bletchley and Thaswin Off Licence in New Bradwell.

Both businesses had received previous warnings for selling the products but took no notice, says the council.

A spokesperson said: “City Council colleagues had previously seized illegal goods from both...The businesses ignored the previous warnings and continued to sell illegal tobacco and vapes."

The council’s trading standards department issued temporary closure notices last week of 48 hours and applied for a longer term Closure Order from Milton Keynes Magistrates Court.

The Court accepted the evidence submitted by the city council and granted Closure Orders under the Anti-social, Crime and Policing Act 2014, effectively shutting the businesses for three months.

The Order prevents access to the premises to ensure the businesses do not continue to trade during this period.

The sale of illegal vapes and tobacco and can be reported anonymously on the city council’s website.

Cabinet member for Regulatory Services, Cllr Mick Legg said: “Illegal tobacco and vapes can be highly addictive and dangerous – these products should not be being sold. Businesses who continue to sell these goods undermine all the efforts being made to highlight the dangers of smoking and vaping while putting people’s health at serious risk.

"I hope this Closure Order sends a clear message that we’re not taking this matter lightly and will continue to investigate and take action where necessary.”