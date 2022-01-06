Two more arrests are made in connection with Milton Keynes murder

Two further arrests have been made in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

The men, both aged 21 and from Birmingham, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.

The arrests are in connection with an incident at the Atesh venue, Grafton Gate East on December 27.

Sadly, 28-year-old Nagiib Maxamed from Milton Keynes, died. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Another man who was injured following the incident has now been discharged from hospital.