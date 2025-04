Two men have been charged with aggravated burglary in Milton Keynes

Police have charged two more men in connection with an aggravted burglary that took place at a city estate house.

Hayden Lewis, aged 21, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary on 25 December 2024.

Harry Williams, aged 20, of Browns Wood was charged with one count of aggaravated burglary on 11 January.

The charges relate to an incident at around 8.40pm on Thursday 5 December 2024 in Tansman Lane in Old Farm Park.

Lewis has been released on bail to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 27 January.

Williams has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 10 February.

A third man, Brandon Lewis, aged 22, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary, dwelling, on Wednesday 18 December.