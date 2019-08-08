Two more Milton Keynes teenagers stabbed outside Xscape in Milton Keynes

Two teenage boys were stabbed outside Xscape on Saturday night.

At around 7.15pm on Saturday (August 3) outside Xscape in Central Milton Keynes, a group of men were involved in an altercation, during which the victims, two teenage boys aged 16 and 18, suffered stab wounds.

Police would like to speak to these two men

When officers arrived, the offenders fled on foot and two knives were recovered from the scene.

Both victims were taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

CCTV images of the men wanted by police have been released.

A 17-year-old was also stabbed in Netherfield on Monday while he waited for a haircut in a separate incident.

Police are keen to speak to these five men in relation to the incident on Saturday

Investigating officer, DC Lucy Jarrett, of Force CID at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe the people pictured may have vital information about this incident.

“Two people were injured and taken to hospital, so it is important we hear from anyone who knows anything about this incident.

“I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who recognises those pictured to get in touch with police."