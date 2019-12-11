Two more people arrested over double murder in Milton Keynes

Two more people have this morning been arrested by police investigating the murders of teenagers Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice.

This brings the total number of people arrested to 11. But only five have so far been charged.

Ben and Dom

Today a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Milton Keynes, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

They both remain in police custody.

The arrests relate to an incident which occurred at a house party in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, on 19 October this year.

The five people so far been charged with the murders are: Charlie Chandler, aged 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, Earl Bevans, aged 22, of no fixed abode, Clayton Barker, aged 19, of Surrey Road, Bletchley, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Milton Keynes, who are too young to be legally named.

11 people have been arrested in total

They have all been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder and have been remanded in custody to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday 27 January 2020.

Meanwhile a 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on 26 October has been released under investigation.

A 53-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both from Milton Keynes, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on 14 November have also been released under investigation, as has a 45-year-old woman from Milton Keynes who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.