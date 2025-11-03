Two motorcyclists suffer serious injuries after collision near Milton Keynes as police look for dashcam footage

By Shannon Weir
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:07 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 12:28 GMT
Police appeal for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision between two motorcyclists near Milton Keynes. Photo: Thames Valley Policeplaceholder image
Police appeal for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision between two motorcyclists near Milton Keynes. Photo: Thames Valley Police
Two motorcyclists have suffered serious injuries after a collision on the A4146 near Milton Keynes.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision between a blue Yamaha R1 motorcycle and a red Honda CBR 650 motorcycle took place at around 5.05pm on Sunday, November 2.

Most Popular

The incident happened on the A4146 northbound carriageway towards Newton Leys, Milton Keynes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital. The two motorcyclists were men, with one in their twenties and the other in their thirties.

Investigating officer, PC Jodie Fulford of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident, and I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

“We are also asking any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to review it, as it may contain important information about the collision or the moments leading up to it.”

You can report information to Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number 43250559748, or by submitting a report online.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its website.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice