Two motorcyclists suffer serious injuries after collision near Milton Keynes as police look for dashcam footage

Police appeal for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision between two motorcyclists near Milton Keynes. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Two motorcyclists have suffered serious injuries after a collision on the A4146 near Milton Keynes.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision between a blue Yamaha R1 motorcycle and a red Honda CBR 650 motorcycle took place at around 5.05pm on Sunday, November 2.

The incident happened on the A4146 northbound carriageway towards Newton Leys, Milton Keynes.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital. The two motorcyclists were men, with one in their twenties and the other in their thirties.

Investigating officer, PC Jodie Fulford of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident, and I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

“We are also asking any drivers who were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to review it, as it may contain important information about the collision or the moments leading up to it.”

You can report information to Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number 43250559748, or by submitting a report online.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its website.